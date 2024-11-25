Biosmart and IDEX Biometrics Secure Mastercard Approval

IDEX Biometrics (IDXAD) has released an update.

Biosmart has received Mastercard’s approval for its biometric payment card, built on the IDEX Pay platform, paving the way for mass production. This advancement highlights a promising opportunity for Biosmart and its banking partners worldwide, as it enhances payment security and convenience. IDEX Biometrics’ technology plays a crucial role in this innovation, boosting the competitive edge in the global payment landscape.

