Biosmart and IDEX Biometrics Secure Mastercard Approval

IDEX Biometrics (IDXAD) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Biosmart has received Mastercard’s approval for its biometric payment card, built on the IDEX Pay platform, paving the way for mass production. This advancement highlights a promising opportunity for Biosmart and its banking partners worldwide, as it enhances payment security and convenience. IDEX Biometrics’ technology plays a crucial role in this innovation, boosting the competitive edge in the global payment landscape.
For further insights into IDXAD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Tesla Stock Falls 4% on News of Exclusion from California EV Tax Rebates
- Walmart Retreats from DEI Policies Ahead of Black Friday
- ‘Ignore the Noise,’ Says Colin Sebastian About Alphabet Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.