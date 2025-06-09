BioSig Technologies Appoints Parcl Co-Founders Trevor Bacon and Kellan Grenier as Strategic Advisors

BioSig Technologies appoints Trevor Bacon and Kellan Grenier as Strategic Advisors to enhance real-world asset tokenization efforts.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. has appointed Trevor Bacon and Kellan Grenier, co-founders of the blockchain platform Parcl, as Strategic Advisors following BioSig's acquisition of Streamex Exchange Corporation. Both bring significant expertise in decentralized finance and real estate tokenization, with Parcl allowing users to trade synthetic real estate assets. Bacon, who has a strong background in finance and investment, and Grenier, an experienced blockchain analyst, will help BioSig and Streamex as they aim to innovate in commodity markets through asset tokenization. Their involvement is expected to advance the companies' initiatives to enhance liquidity and accessibility in traditionally illiquid markets, aligning with BioSig's mission to improve cardiac care through advanced medical technology and Streamex's goal to merge finance with blockchain solutions.

Potential Positives

Acquisition of Streamex strengthens BioSig's portfolio by integrating blockchain technology focused on real-world asset tokenization, potentially opening new revenue streams.

The appointment of experienced advisors Trevor Bacon and Kellan Grenier enhances BioSig’s strategic direction in decentralized finance and asset tokenization, leveraging their expertise to innovate in commodity markets.

BioSig’s ongoing partnerships with distinguished institutions like Mayo Clinic position the company favorably in the healthcare sector as it develops innovative medical technologies.

The advisory board's composition, featuring industry veterans with successful track records, strengthens BioSig's credibility and strategic vision in transforming global commodity and finance markets.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates potential risks related to the completion and benefits of the acquisition of Streamex, including the necessity of shareholder approval and compliance with Nasdaq’s listing criteria, which could impact future operations.

The forward-looking statements highlight uncertainties that could materially affect the company's actual results and financial condition, indicating a lack of assurance in their strategic direction.

The focus on merging advanced financial technologies with blockchain in the commodities market introduces the risk of entering a competitive and highly volatile space that may not guarantee success.

FAQ

What is the recent acquisition by BioSig Technologies?

BioSig Technologies acquired Streamex Exchange Corporation as its wholly owned subsidiary in May 2025.

Who are the new Strategic Advisors for BioSig and Streamex?

Trevor Bacon and Kellan Grenier, co-founders of Parcl, have been appointed as Strategic Advisors.

What expertise do Trevor Bacon and Kellan Grenier bring?

They bring deep expertise in decentralized finance, synthetic asset creation, and real-world asset tokenization.

How does Streamex plan to transform commodity markets?

Streamex aims to revolutionize commodity finance through RWA tokenization and innovative investment strategies.

What is the purpose of BioSig's PURE EP™ Platform?

The PURE EP™ Platform enhances arrhythmia diagnosis and treatment by providing ultra-high-fidelity intracardiac signals.

Full Release



Los Angeles, CA & Vancouver, BC, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BioSig Technologies, Inc.



(Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig”), which acquired Streamex Exchange Corporation as its wholly owned subsidiary (“Streamex”) in May 2025, is pleased to announce the appointment of Trevor Bacon and Kellan Grenier, co-founders of Parcl, as Strategic Advisors. Together, they bring deep expertise at the intersection of decentralized finance, synthetic asset creation, and real-world asset tokenization.





Parcl is a leading blockchain-native platform that enables users to gain exposure to real estate markets through synthetic, perpetual trading. Built on Solana, the platform offers users the ability to speculate on real estate price movements across major cities without owning physical properties. Under Trevor and Kellan’s leadership, Parcl has become one of the most advanced protocols focused on bridging real estate and decentralized finance.





Trevor Bacon is the CEO and Co-Founder of Parcl. Before launching the company, he spent over a decade in finance, including roles at Barclays and serving as a portfolio manager at several hedge funds where he led investments in technology, payments, and internet companies.





Kellan Grenier, Co-Founder and COO of Parcl, brings extensive experience as a long/short equity analyst in the TMT sector and has been deeply involved in blockchain technology for over five years. His focus at Parcl spans strategic partnerships, tokenomics, and platform expansion.





“Trevor and Kellan are true innovators in the space,” said Henry McPhie, CEO of BioSig and Co-Founder of Streamex. “Their experience building one of the most forward-thinking decentralized trading platforms makes them an ideal fit for BioSig and Streamex’s mission. Their insights will be instrumental as we scale our infrastructure for tokenizing and trading real-world assets, particularly in illiquid and fragmented markets.”





Trevor Bacon commented, “We’re excited to advise BioSig and Streamex as it pioneers a new model for commodity markets. The tokenization of real-world assets will transform how institutions and individuals access and invest in the physical world.”





Kellan Grenier added, “BioSig and Streamex’s approach aligns strongly with our belief in programmable financial assets and blockchain-based access to previously inaccessible asset classes. We’re thrilled to support their vision.”







BioSig & Streamex’s Advisory Board







Trevor Bacon and Kellan Grenier join a distinguished group of strategic advisors at BioSig and Streamex, each bringing world-class experience to the company’s mission of transforming global commodity markets through tokenization. The advisory team now includes:









Frank Giustra



– Strategic Investor and Advisor on Commodities





Founder of Wheaton Precious Metals ($37B)





Founder of GoldCorp (Acquired by Newmont for $57B)





Founder of LionsGate Films ($2B)







– Strategic Investor and Advisor on Commodities





Sean Roosen



– Strategic Advisor on Mining and Asset Strategy





Founder, Executive Chairman, and CEO of Osisko Development Corp.





Founder & Former CEO of Osisko Mining (Acquired by Gold Fields for $2.2B)





Founder & Former CEO of Osisko Gold Royalties ($6.9B)







– Strategic Advisor on Mining and Asset Strategy





Mathew August



– Strategic Advisor on US Capital Markets





Executive Chairman of Atlas Capital Partners





Active venture capitalist in Defense Tech, FinTech, and Aerospace







– Strategic Advisor on US Capital Markets





Trevor Bacon



– Strategic Advisor on DeFi Infrastructure





CEO and Co-Founder of Parcl





Former Portfolio Manager and Barclays VP







– Strategic Advisor on DeFi Infrastructure





Kellan Grenier



– Strategic Advisor on Tokenized Asset Strategy and Web3 Integration





COO and Co-Founder of Parcl





Former Investment Analyst and blockchain strategist







– Strategic Advisor on Tokenized Asset Strategy and Web3 Integration







About BioSig Technologies







BioSig Technologies, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company dedicated to redefining cardiac care through advanced signal processing and digital solutions. Its flagship PURE EP™ Platform combines proprietary hardware and software to capture ultra‑high–fidelity intracardiac signals, empowering electrophysiologists with unprecedented clarity during arrhythmia diagnosis and treatment. Designed to elevate standards in electrophysiology, the system is FDA 510(k) cleared and delivers real-time, noise-free electrogram visualization—enhancing safety, efficiency, and patient outcomes. Partnering closely with leading institutions like Mayo Clinic and distinguished engineering firms, BioSig is advancing next-generation healthcare tools that strive to save time, reduce costs, and improve lives.







About Streamex







Streamex is a real-world asset (RWA) tokenization company focused in the commodities space. With the goal to bring commodity markets on chain, Streamex has developed primary issuance and exchange infrastructure that will revolutionize commodity finance. Streamex is led by a group of highly successful and seasoned executives from financial, commodities and blockchain industries.





Streamex believes the future of finance lies in tokenization, innovative investment strategies, and decentralized markets. By merging advanced financial technologies with blockchain transparency, Streamex has created infrastructure and solutions that enhance liquidity, accessibility, and efficiency. Streamex’s goal is to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy, unlocking new opportunities for investors and institutions worldwide.







Streamex is a wholly owned subsidiary of BioSig Technologies, Inc., a





medical device technology company with an advanced digital signal processing technology platform, the PURE EP™ Platform, that delivers insights to electrophysiologists for ablation treatments of cardiovascular arrhythmias.









Forward Looking statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. It is possible that our actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether we will be able to realize the benefits of the acquisition of Streamex, whether shareholder approval of the acquisition will be obtained and whether we will be able to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing criteria in connection with the acquisition and otherwise. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



