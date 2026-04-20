Biorem Inc Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Biorem Inc (BRM.V) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$2.68 million, or C$0.16 per share. This compares with C$0.194 million, or C$0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 81.8% to C$16.94 million from C$9.32 million last year.

Biorem Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$2.68 Mln. vs. C$0.194 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.16 vs. C$0.01 last year. -Revenue: C$16.94 Mln vs. C$9.32 Mln last year.

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