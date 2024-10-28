Biora shares progress on its development of BioJet Oral Delivery Platform

Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) is sharing progress on its development of the BioJet Oral Delivery Platform, which is designed to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery, at the 14th Annual Partnership in Drug Delivery, PODD, meeting in Boston, Massachusetts. “We have now demonstrated the ability to autonomously deliver to the small intestine in canine models with our smaller, 00-size BioJet device, a size that is desired by both patients and pharma companies,” said Adi Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer of Biora Therapeutics. “We have agreed with existing mega-cap pharma collaborators to rapidly progress development in advanced animal models. The goal of this approach is to maximize licensing potential by enabling agreements within multiple verticals using a form factor desired by all our collaborators. We believe this is preferable to an exclusive development path based on the larger, 000-size device. We anticipate completing full functional testing in Q4 2024 and molecule-specific feasibility testing during Q1 2025.”

