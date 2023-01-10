BioNTech To Acquire InstaDeep

(RTTNews) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) and InstaDeep Ltd. have entered into an agreement under which BioNTech will acquire InstaDeep, a global technology company in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The transaction includes a total upfront consideration of approximately 362 million pounds in cash and BioNTech shares to acquire 100% of the remaining InstaDeep shares, excluding the shares already owned by BioNTech. Also, InstaDeep shareholders will be eligible to receive additional performance-based future milestone payments up to approximately 200 million pounds.

InstaDeep is expected to operate globally from London headquarters as a BioNTech company post-closing, which is expected in the first half of 2023. The acquisition will add approximately 240 professionals to BioNTech's workforce, including teams in AI, ML, bioengineering, data science, and software development.

