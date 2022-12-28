BioNTech Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BNTX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BioNTech SE (Symbol: BNTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $154.12, changing hands as low as $153.11 per share. BioNTech SE shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNTX's low point in its 52 week range is $117.08 per share, with $263.9499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $153.82.

