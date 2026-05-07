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BioNTech Board Authorizes $1 Bln ADS Repurchase Program

May 07, 2026 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, BioNTech SE (BNTX) announced that its board has authorized a new program to repurchase American Depositary Shares or ADS for an aggregate amount of up to $1.0 billion.

The company intends to use the repurchased ADSs to satisfy obligations in the ordinary course of business. Also, it believes that the program is consistent with the company's capital allocation strategy as well as its commitment to sustainable value creation for the shareholders.

Repurchases under the program may be made until and including May 6, 2027.

In the pre-market hours, BNTX is trading at $95.34, up 0.09 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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