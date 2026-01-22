BioNTech (BNTX) Soars 11.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) shares rallied 11.8% in the last trading session to close at $118. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 12.1% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock rallied after the company announced that the FDA has granted a Fast Track designation to its investigational mRNA cancer immunotherapy, BNT113 for the treatment of patients with human papillomavirus type 16 positive (“HPV16+”) head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (“HNSCC”) expressing PD-L1.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -149.6%. Revenues are expected to be $860.92 million, down 32.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For BioNTech, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BNTX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

BioNTech is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Amarin (AMRN), finished the last trading session 1.4% lower at $15.29. AMRN has returned 13.5% over the past month.

Amarin's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.85. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +64.6%. Amarin currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amarin Corporation PLC (AMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.