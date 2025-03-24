Bionano Genomics and Greenwood Genetic Center Publish Study Using Optical Genome Mapping to Advance Understanding of Neural Tube Defects

Bionano Genomics and Greenwood Genetic Center announce study revealing genetic insights into neural tube defects using optical genome mapping.

Bionano Genomics and Greenwood Genetic Center have announced a study published in Genome Research, marking the first use of optical genome mapping (OGM) to explore the genetic factors behind neural tube defects (NTDs), which are the most common central nervous system birth defects. Traditional genetic methods identify pathogenic variants in only about 8% of NTD cases, prompting the need for improved understanding of their genetic underpinnings. In a cohort of 104 NTD cases, OGM detected structurally significant variants in 30% of subjects, revealing known pathogenic variants and novel candidate genes linked to NTD pathways. This research provides hope for better understanding and potentially managing NTDs, as emphasized by the leaders of both organizations, who noted the significance of OGM in uncovering previously undetected genetic information.

Collaboration with Greenwood Genetic Center highlights Bionano's role in groundbreaking research on the genetic causes of neural tube defects, positioning the company as a key player in medical genetics.

Successful use of optical genome mapping (OGM) in identifying pathogenic gene variants points to the technology’s potential to enhance genetic diagnostics, driving future growth and expertise in the field.

Research findings indicating that OGM can significantly improve detection rates of structural variants related to neural tube defects suggest promising applications for clinical settings, potentially increasing demand for Bionano's solutions.

Publication in Genome Research adds credibility to Bionano's technology and scientific contributions, which may attract attention from investors and collaborators in the biotechnology sector.

Despite the advancements presented in the study, the detection rate of pathogenic gene variants for neural tube defects remains low, with only 8% identified using optical genome mapping (OGM), which may raise concerns about the overall effectiveness of the company's technology in clinical applications.

The reliance on forward-looking statements poses a risk, as they indicate a high degree of uncertainty about the future effectiveness and utility of their OGM technology compared to traditional methods, which may discourage investor confidence.

Bionano’s financial viability is questioned as the press release mentions the need for significant additional financing to fund its strategic plans, indicating potential liquidity risks that could impact the company's operations and growth ambitions.

What is the significance of the study published in Genome Research?

The study is the first to use optical genome mapping to investigate the genetic landscape of neural tube defects.

How effective is optical genome mapping in identifying genetic variants for NTDs?

OGM identified pathogenic gene variants in 8% of cases, outperforming traditional methods like karyotyping and chromosomal microarray.

What are neural tube defects and their impact?

NTDs are the most common birth defect of the central nervous system, affecting about 300,000 births annually worldwide.

Which genes were identified as potential candidates for NTDs?

The study discovered four genes: RMND5A, HNRNPC, FOXD4, and RBBP4, that may be involved in NTDs.

How does this research benefit families affected by NTDs?

This research offers hope by providing insights into genetic drivers and enhancing understanding of neural tube defects.

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $BNGO stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SAN DIEGO, and GREENWOOD, S.C., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) and Greenwood Genetic Center (GGC) today announced a publication in



Genome Research



describing the first study to use optical genome mapping (OGM) to investigate the genetic landscape of neural tube defects (NTDs). NTDs are the most common birth defect of the central nervous system and some of the most devastating congenital conditions. Despite an expected genetic link in as many as 60-70% of cases, methods currently in use, including karyotyping (KT), chromosomal microarray (CMA) and next-generation sequencing (NGS), collectively identify pathogenic gene variants in only about 8% of cases, suggesting more work is needed to better understand the underlying genetic drivers of NTDs.





In this GGC study, OGM was used to provide a comprehensive, genome-wide analysis of structural variants (SVs) across a study cohort of 104 NTD cases. The key findings include:









Detection of SVs with known pathogenic significance in 8% (8/104) of cases



, compared to a combined success rate of approximately 6% in NTDs for KT and CMA and consistent with what is typically described in research studies for the combination of KT, CMA and NGS applied to this condition











Detection of SVs that affected genes known to be part of NTD pathways in 13% (14/104) of cases



, which would be considered likely pathogenic given their association with known NTD pathways











Detection of SVs that affected genes associated with NTDs in mouse models in 9% (9/104) of cases



, which require additional investigation to establish a link to NTDs in human, but represent promising candidates that were previously unreported







, which require additional investigation to establish a link to NTDs in human, but represent promising candidates that were previously unreported





Discovery of novel NTD candidate genes and expansion of clinical implications of others,



with identification of four genes –



RMND5A



,



HNRNPC



,



FOXD4



, and



RBBP4



– having strong potential involvement in NTDs, and add NTD risk to the known clinical implications of



AMER1



and



TGIF1









Neural tube defects impact approximately 300,000 births annually worldwide and remain a leading cause of infant mortality and lifelong disability. This research identified genetic factors in 8% of cases, with additional likely pathogenic variants in 13% of cases and other potential insights from mouse models in 9% (30% of cases combined) illustrating the potential utility of OGM for helping to better understand the genetic basis of NTDs.





“While folic acid supplementation has helped to significantly reduce occurrences of NTDs, many parents still grapple with the heartbreak of an NTD without knowing why it happened,” commented Dr. Steve Skinner, president and CEO of GGC. “This study underscores our commitment to helping these families with cutting-edge research, including with novel techniques like OGM and it marks an important step forward, offering them not just scientific progress, but a renewed sense of hope for a better understanding of their child’s condition.”





“This research brings something invaluable – insights into potential genetic drivers for NTDs that may have remained unknown without OGM,” said Erik Holmlin, president and CEO of Bionano. “Optical genome mapping has not only revealed previously undetected genetic variants but has also uncovered rare structural variants that can deepen our understanding of NTDs. I believe the reported findings mark a significant advancement in the field and may improve future patient management and guide future therapeutic interventions.”





The full research publication is available at:



https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40107724/









About GGC







Established in 1974, The Greenwood Genetic Center (GGC) is a non-profit organization committed to advancing medical genetics and providing compassionate care for families affected by genetic diseases and birth defects. Situated in Greenwood, South Carolina, GGC’s expert team of physicians and scientists offers comprehensive clinical genetic services, state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory testing, educational programs, and impactful research initiatives. With a mission to develop preventative and curative therapies, GGC extends its reach across South Carolina, offering essential resources through satellite offices in Charleston, Columbia, Florence, and Greenville. With over five decades of experience, the organization remains steadfast in its dedication to transforming lives and contributing to the field of medical genetics. For more information, visit ggc.org







About Bionano







Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.





For more information, visit



www.bionano.com



or



www.bionanolaboratories.com



.





Bionano’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.







Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “can,” “may,” “expect,” “would” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies, among other things, and in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding OGM’s ability to detect SVs compared to traditional cytogenetic methods including KT, CMA and NGS; OGM’s ability to detect SVs relevant to NTDs; the utility of OGM in detecting potential genetic bases for NTDs; the ability of OGM to detect previously unknown SVs that may be relevant to NTDs; the potential of SVs detected by OGM to deepen our understanding of NTDs; the potential ability and utility of SVs detected by OGM to improve future patient care or guide future therapeutic interventions; and other statements that are not of historical fact. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the impact of adverse geopolitical and macroeconomic events, such as recent and future bank failures, the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia and in the Middle East and related sanctions and any regional or global pandemics, on our business and the global economy; failure of our ability to drive adoption and utilization of optical genome mapping as a replacement to traditional cytogenetic techniques; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products; our ability to further deploy new products and applications for our technology platforms; our expectations and beliefs regarding future growth of the business and the markets in which we operate; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; the failure of OGM to detect SVs compared to traditional cytogenetic methods including KT, CMA and NGS; the failure of OGM to detect SVs relevant to NTDs; the failure of SVs detected by OGM to prove useful for understanding NTDs; the failure of OGM to detect previously unknown SVs that may be relevant to NTDs; the failure of OGM to deepen our understanding of NTDs; the failure of SVs detected by OGM to prove useful to improve future patient care or guide future therapeutic interventions; the failure of OGM use to grow in the research applications reported in this press release; future publications that contradict the findings of the publication referenced in this press release; our ability to continue as a “going concern,” which requires us to manage costs and obtain significant additional financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; our ability to consummate any strategic alternatives; the risk that if we fail to obtain additional financing we may seek relief under applicable insolvency laws; and other risks and uncertainties including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date they are made to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date the statements are made. Moreover, except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.







