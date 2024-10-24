News & Insights

Bion Environmental Technologies Secures Funding for Sustainable Projects

October 24, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

An announcement from Bion Environmental Technologies ( (BNET) ) is now available.

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. has secured a $500,000 Convertible Promissory Note from BLG, LLC, involving key company affiliates, to bolster its financial footing and advance its sustainable livestock and waste treatment solutions. The note, offering a 7.5% annual interest, is backed by Bion’s intellectual property and is convertible into company securities upon a successful capital raise. Bion is making strides in developing its Ammonia Recovery System and planning the Yellowstone Cattle Feeders project, positioning itself at the forefront of clean agriculture and renewable energy solutions.

