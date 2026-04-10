BiomX Expands Into Defense With Zorronet Acquisition

(RTTNews) - BiomX Inc. (PHGE) announced that it has acquired Zorronet, an autonomous AI command-and- control platform designed for real-time defense and security applications.

Zorronet's technology integrates video analytics, drones, sensors, and IoT devices into a unified intelligence system, enabling operators to detect and respond to threats more quickly. The platform is already in use by the Israel Defense Forces, Israel Railways, and Tier-1 OEMs such as Elbit Systems, as well as international government clients.

The acquisition positions BiomX to enter the fast-growing command-and-control and video analytics, market, projected to reach $81 billion by 2030. It also complements the company's option to acquire DFSL, an Israeli LADAR solutions firm specializing in counter-unmanned aerial systems and border security.

By diversifying beyond its microbiome-based therapeutics roots, BiomX is building a broader portfolio in defense and rescue technologies, aiming to deliver next-generation solutions for situational awareness and threat management.

The company implemented a 1-for-19 reverse stock split on November 24, 2025.

PHGE is currently trading at $3.28, up 9.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.