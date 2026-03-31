BiomX Adds Former Mossad Deputy To Advisory Board

(RTTNews) - BiomX Inc. (PHGE) yesterday announced that it has appointed Dr. Ehud (Udi) Levi, a former senior Israeli intelligence official and former Deputy Director of the Mossad, to its newly formed Advisory Board.

The company said his expertise will support its evaluation of new strategic directions, including potential expansion into security, defense, and counter-UAS technologies.

Dr. Levi has more than 30 years of experience in Israeli intelligence and security. He previously served in Unit 8200, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, and led counter-terror finance operations. He also coordinated intelligence efforts targeting Iran and other terrorist organizations.

BiomX said he will help assess partnerships, transactions and new strategic directions as the company explores opportunities in defense-related applications. CEO Michael Oster noted that unmanned systems and UAV-based threats are reshaping global security, making Dr. Levi's expertise valuable as the company evaluates counter-UAS technologies.

PHGE has traded between $1.50 and $14.71 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $5.27, up 17.37%.

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