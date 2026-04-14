BioTech
PHGE

BiomX Acquires DFSL To Expand Defense Portfolio

April 14, 2026 — 03:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BiomX Inc. (PHGE), a biotechnology company, announced on Monday the acquisition of a controlling interest in DFSL, an engineering company, as part of the company's expansion into the defense sector.

The consideration for the acquisition includes a cash payment, an unsecured convertible note, and warrants exercisable at $12 per share.

BiomX previously acquired Zorronet this month, integrating its AI (artificial intelligence)-driven platform for fast and error-free detection of targets, reducing false alarms. The company plans to integrate the acquired technologies to allow for simultaneous detection, analysis, and response.

DFSL specializes in both hardware and signal processing, and developed LADAR (laser detection and ranging) for real-time tracking of aerial or ground targets.

PHGE closed Monday at $2.63, down 9.00%. In the overnight market, shares are trading at $2.68, up 1.90%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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