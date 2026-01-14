Biomerica, Inc. Q2 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$1.32 million. This compares with -$0.95 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 26.2% to $1.21 million from $1.64 million last year.

Biomerica, Inc. earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: -$1.32 Mln. vs. -$0.95 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $1.21 Mln vs. $1.64 Mln last year.

