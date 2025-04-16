Markets
BMRA

Biomerica Announced 1-for-8 Reverse Stock Split

April 16, 2025 — 11:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Biomerica, Inc. (BMRA), a provider of advanced medical products, announced that it will implement a 1-for-8 reverse stock split of common shares, effective April 21, 2025.

Biomerica's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Monday, April 21, 2025, and will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "BMRA."

The Reverse Stock Split is intended to increase the bid price of the common stock to enable Biomerica to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Biomerica's stockholders authorized the reverse stock split at Biomerica's 2024 Annual Meeting of the Stockholders held on December 13, 2024.

