Biomea Fusion Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BMEA

In trading on Monday, shares of Biomea Fusion Inc (Symbol: BMEA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.24, changing hands as low as $17.91 per share. Biomea Fusion Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMEA's low point in its 52 week range is $6.04 per share, with $43.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.08.

