Biome Australia’s Director Increases Shareholding

Biome Australia Ltd announced a change in the director’s shareholding as Blair Vega Norfolk acquired an additional 100,000 fully paid ordinary shares, totaling his direct holdings to 277,317 shares. This transaction, valued at $59,571.40, reflects a strategic move by the director, signaling confidence in the company’s prospects. Investors may find this development notable as it underscores potential growth or strategic adjustments within Biome Australia.
