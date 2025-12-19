BioMarin Stock Surges Nearly 20% After $4.8 Bln Amicus Acquisition News

(RTTNews) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) shares rose 19.51%, climbing $10.13 to $62.08, after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Amicus Therapeutics for about $4.8 billion in cash.

The deal values Amicus at $14.50 per share, representing a significant premium to its recent trading price, and is expected to expand BioMarin's portfolio with key rare-disease therapies, including Galafold for Fabry disease and Pombiliti + Opfolda for Pompe disease, thereby strengthening its commercial reach.

On the day of the announcement, BMRN opened near its previous close, rallied to an intraday high above $62, and saw unusually heavy trading volume, reflecting strong investor interest tied to the strategic acquisition.

BioMarin said the transaction is expected to accelerate revenue growth, diversify its rare-disease drug portfolio, and be accretive to earnings within the first year after closing, which is anticipated in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

52-Week Range: BMRN has shown significant volatility as pipeline data and corporate developments have influenced sentiment throughout the year.

