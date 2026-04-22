BioMarin Appoints Ian Clark As Board Chair

(RTTNews) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), on Tuesday, announced the appointment of Ian Clark as Chair of the Board, subject to his election at the company's Annual Meeting on June 2.

Clark will take over from current Chair Richard Meier, with the appointment becoming effective immediately following the Annual Meeting.

Clark joined the company's board in 2025 and brings extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including serving as Chief Executive Officer of Genentech from 2010 to 2016.

Meier will retire after nearly two decades on the board, having joined in 2006 and serving as Chair since 2023.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical closed trading 0.47% lesser at $54.62 on the Nasdaq. In the after-hours, the stock traded 1.24% at $55.30, 0.68 cents up.

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