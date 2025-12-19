BioMarin To Acquire Amicus Therapeutics For Around $4.8 Bln

Markets
(RTTNews) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), a pharmaceutical company, Friday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD), a biotech company, for $14.50 per share in cash valued around $4.8 billion in total.

The transaction is expected to strengthen BioMarin's commercial portfolio, by adding two new treatments to its existing portfolio of medicines that target lysosomal storage disorders, Galafold (migalastat), the first oral treatment for Fabry disease, and Pombiliti (cipaglucosidase alfa-atga) + Opfolda (miglustat), a two-component therapy for Pompe disease.

Further, Amicus also has U.S. rights to DMX-200, an investigational small molecule for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a rare and fatal kidney disease in Phase 3 development. This transaction is expected to accelerate revenue growth and diversify the commercial portfolio.

As per the agreement, the company will acquire Amicus for $14.50 per share in cash which represents a 33 percent premium to Amicus's last close and a 46 percent premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average stock price and a 58 percent premium to the 60-day volume-weighted average stock price.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

In pre-market activity, BMRN shares were trading at $52.33, up 0.73% and FOLD shares were trading at $14.14, up 29.84% on the Nasdaq.

