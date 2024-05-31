BioLife (BLFS) Progresses in Cell & Gene Therapy With CryoCase

BioLife Solutions, Inc. BLFS, a key player in bioproduction tools and services for cell and gene therapy (CGT) and the broader biopharma market, has unveiled its latest innovation, CryoCase, at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapies (ISCT) event in Vancouver, Canada.

This latest addition to the company’s CellSeal product line is set to be released to CGT developers in August and is currently available for demonstration.

More on CryoCase

CryoCase is the first cryo-compatible rigid container designed for closed-system fill and retrieval of larger volumes of fluid, up to 75mL. Its transparent design enables improved compliance with USP 790, USP 1790 and other international visible inspection methods.

Manufactured under stringent environmental and processing controls, CryoCase addresses the common issue of particulates in single-use disposable manufacturing. Early tests indicate that CryoCase offers comparable cell viability and recovery rates to existing storage bags and boasts a high resistance to leaks or fractures when subjected to frozen state drop testing.

Integration and Compatibility

Designed with volume versatility and a rigid, protective structure, CryoCase integrates seamlessly with existing systems, enhancing throughput and streamlining procedures. This innovation is compatible with various downstream processing systems, including BioLife's own Signata CT-5. This compatibility underscores CryoCase’s potential to reduce overall risks and costs in CGT manufacturing and distribution.



Addressing Industry Challenges

The introduction of the CryoCase comes at a crucial time when particulates in reagent manufacturing and final drug products are increasingly problematic. By offering a better primary container and a true closed-system approach, BioLife Solutions aims to mitigate these risks, ultimately facilitating safer and more efficient production of life-saving therapies.

Market Prospect

According to a BCC Research report, theglobal marketfor cell and gene therapy tools and reagents is estimated to reach $13.7 billion in 2027 from $8.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.6%.

