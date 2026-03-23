Biohaven Stock Down 70% but One Fund's New $6 Million Bet Signals Turnaround Potential

Key Points

Sarissa Capital Management added 513,184 shares in Biohaven during the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $5.79 million as a result of the transaction.

This marked a new position for Sarissa.

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Sarissa Capital Management established a new position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the fourth quarter, acquiring 513,184 shares worth $5.79 million at quarter’s end, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Sarissa Capital Management initiated a new stake in Biohaven during the fourth quarter, purchasing 513,184 shares. The quarter-end valuation of the new position stood at $5.79 million, reflecting the total value of shares held after the trade.

What else to know

This was a new position for Sarissa, bringing Biohaven Ltd. to 2.6% of reportable U.S. equity AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:INVA: $56.29 million (25.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:IRWD: $53.65 million (24.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:NBIX: $43.00 million (19.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:CYTK: $25.18 million (11.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMRN: $23.35 million (10.5% of AUM)

As of Monday, Biohaven shares were priced at $8.90, down a staggering 70% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up about 15% in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Monday) $8.90 Market Capitalization $1.3 billion Net Income (TTM) ($738.8 million)

Company snapshot

Biohaven develops therapies for neurological and immunoscience diseases; currently focused on clinical-stage drug candidates.

The firm operates a biopharmaceutical business model centered on research and development, with future revenue expected from licensing and commercialization of proprietary treatments.

It targets healthcare providers and patients affected by neurological and immune-related conditions as primary customers.

Biohaven Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative therapies for neurological and immunoscience disorders. With a focus on advancing novel drug candidates, the company leverages proprietary research to address unmet medical needs. Biohaven aims to establish a competitive position through its commitment to scientific innovation and targeted therapeutic development.

What this transaction means for investors

Biohaven today is a reset story. The FDA rejection of troriluzole and a string of disappointing trial updates crushed sentiment, but the underlying strategy hasn’t disappeared. Management is now concentrating resources on a smaller set of late-stage programs, including its degrader platform and a Phase 2 obesity candidate with data expected later this year. That kind of focus matters when capital is tight.



The balance sheet is still holding up better than you might expect for a company in this position. Biohaven ended 2025 with roughly $322 million in cash and raised another $178.9 million after year-end, buying it time to get through key clinical readouts. Meanwhile, its obesity program just completed enrollment, setting up a potential catalyst in the second half of 2026 .



Put this in context of the portfolio, and the logic becomes clearer. This is a fund that already leans heavily into clinical-stage biotech, so adding a distressed name fits the playbook. Upcoming data and execution will matter most next.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cytokinetics. The Motley Fool recommends Neurocrine Biosciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.