Biohaven: Phase 2 Proof-of-concept Study With BHV-7000 Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint

December 25, 2025 — 06:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Biohaven (BHVN) reported results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study evaluating BHV-7000 for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The study did not meet its primary endpoint, a reduction of depressive symptoms as measured by change in the Montgomery Åsberg Depression Rating Scale over six weeks compared with placebo.

The company noted that trends favoring BHV-7000 were observed in some clinically relevant subgroups, including participants with more severe depression at screening and baseline, on primary and secondary outcome measures. Additional analyses are ongoing and the company plans to present the results at an upcoming scientific meeting.

Shares of Biohaven were down 16% after hours on Wednesday.

