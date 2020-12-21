Biogen's Plegridy Approved In Europe For Intramuscular Injection On RR Multiple Sclerosis

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) said that the European Commission has approved a new intramuscular or IM injection route of administration for Plegridy or peginterferon beta-1a for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis or MS.

The new IM administration of PLEGRIDY provides the well-characterized efficacy and safety of the platform injectable along with the potential for reduction in injection site reactions.

The EC's approval of PLEGRIDY for IM administration was based on data evaluating bioequivalence and adverse reactions associated with IM administration compared to subcutaneous administration in healthy volunteers. Bioequivalence between the two dosing regimens was confirmed and data show that participants receiving PLEGRIDY through IM administration experienced fewer injection site reactions in comparison to participants receiving SC administration.

The company said that the approval adds to its broad MS portfolio which includes the subcutaneous injection of PLEGRIDY.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.