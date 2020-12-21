Markets
BIIB

Biogen's Plegridy Approved In Europe For Intramuscular Injection On RR Multiple Sclerosis

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) said that the European Commission has approved a new intramuscular or IM injection route of administration for Plegridy or peginterferon beta-1a for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis or MS.

The new IM administration of PLEGRIDY provides the well-characterized efficacy and safety of the platform injectable along with the potential for reduction in injection site reactions.

The EC's approval of PLEGRIDY for IM administration was based on data evaluating bioequivalence and adverse reactions associated with IM administration compared to subcutaneous administration in healthy volunteers. Bioequivalence between the two dosing regimens was confirmed and data show that participants receiving PLEGRIDY through IM administration experienced fewer injection site reactions in comparison to participants receiving SC administration.

The company said that the approval adds to its broad MS portfolio which includes the subcutaneous injection of PLEGRIDY.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular