Biogen Sees $1.26 Per Share Impact From IPR&D, Milestone Expenses In Q4

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) expects its fourth-quarter 2025 results to include approximately $222 million in acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D), upfront, and milestone expenses on a pre-tax basis, the company said in an SEC filing. The charge is expected to reduce earnings per share by about $1.26.

The expenses relate to collaboration and licensing agreements, including upfront and milestone payments, as well as premiums on equity securities and asset acquisitions of acquired in-process R&D.

On Tuesday, Biogen shares closed at $178.30, down 3.95%.

