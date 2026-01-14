Markets
BIIB

Biogen Sees $1.26 Per Share Impact From IPR&D, Milestone Expenses In Q4

January 14, 2026 — 08:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) expects its fourth-quarter 2025 results to include approximately $222 million in acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D), upfront, and milestone expenses on a pre-tax basis, the company said in an SEC filing. The charge is expected to reduce earnings per share by about $1.26.

The expenses relate to collaboration and licensing agreements, including upfront and milestone payments, as well as premiums on equity securities and asset acquisitions of acquired in-process R&D.

On Tuesday, Biogen shares closed at $178.30, down 3.95%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.