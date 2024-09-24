News & Insights

Biogen: Phase 3 PHOENYCS GO Study With Dapirolizumab Pegol Meets Primary Endpoint

September 24, 2024 — 01:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - UCB (UCB) and Biogen (BIIB) announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 PHOENYCS GO study evaluating dapirolizumab pegol in people living with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus. Dapirolizumab pegol, in addition to standard-of-care treatment, met the primary endpoint to demonstrate greater improvement of moderate-to-severe disease activity after 48 weeks versus placebo in addition to SOC. Also, clinical improvements were observed among key secondary endpoints measuring disease activity and flares.

Based on the successful outcome of the PHOENYCS GO study, the companies are initiating a second Phase 3 trial of dapirolizumab pegol in 2024, PHOENYCS FLY.

