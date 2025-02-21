Biogen Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BIIB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Biogen. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $154,362, and 8 are calls, amounting to $325,022.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $155.0 for Biogen over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Biogen's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Biogen's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Biogen Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIIB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.7 $9.5 $9.7 $135.00 $72.7K 479 1 BIIB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $5.3 $5.1 $5.2 $140.00 $52.0K 122 113 BIIB CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.5 $19.9 $20.5 $120.00 $51.2K 1.0K 115 BIIB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $9.7 $9.6 $9.7 $150.00 $49.4K 119 3 BIIB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $12.6 $11.9 $12.3 $130.00 $49.2K 149 0

About Biogen

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva (oncology) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen markets several multiple sclerosis drugs including Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Biogen, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Biogen Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 601,076, the BIIB's price is up by 2.28%, now at $140.21. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Biogen

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $170.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for Biogen, targeting a price of $224. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Biogen with a target price of $145. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Biogen with a target price of $210. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Biogen, maintaining a target price of $139. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $135.

