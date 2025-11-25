Biogen Inks Research Deal With Dayra to Boost Immunology Pipeline

Biogen BIIB announced the signing of a research collaboration agreement with privately held Dayra Therapeutics to discover and develop oral macrocyclic peptides for priority targets in immunological conditions.

Rationale Behind the BIIB/Dayra Collaboration Deal

The Biogen/Dayra partnership is driven by the strategic potential of oral macrocyclic peptides. This emerging therapeutic approach aims to deliver biologic-like efficacy and safety in a convenient oral form. Oral administration significantly reduces treatment burden, which boosts patient adherence.

Oral macrocyclic peptides offer higher target specificity and can access protein interaction sites that remain out of reach for conventional small molecules, positioning them as a potential disruptor to established antibody-based therapies.

For Biogen, the collaboration supports its broader objective of building a differentiated immunology pipeline. By leveraging Dayra’s advanced macrocycle discovery platform, the companies plan to identify, validate, and optimize oral macrocyclic candidates against key immunological targets. Biogen will assume responsibility for advancing any resulting molecules through late-stage development, manufacturing, and potential commercialization.

So far this year, BIIB stock has gained 15.6% compared with the industry’s 16.5% growth.



Per the terms of the deal, Biogen is liable to pay Dayra an upfront payment of $50 million, while retaining the option to acquire the latter’s development candidates for additional program-based payments. Biogen is also liable to make preclinical and clinical milestone payments to Dayra for each program.

Biogen will record the upfront payment made to Dayra as an Acquired In-Process R&D expense in the fourth quarter of 2025, consistent with its updated 2025 guidance issued on Oct. 30, 2025.

BIIB’s Existing Immunology Pipeline Programs

Biogen’s immunology pipeline comprises three late-stage candidates, dapirolizumab pegol, litifilimab and felzartamab, which are being developed across various indications. Dapirolizumab pegol, an anti-CD40L antibody, is currently undergoing phase III development for active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Litifilimab, an anti-BDCA2, is being evaluated for two indications, SLE and cutaneous lupus erythematosus, in separate phase III studies.

The third candidate, felzartamab, an anti-CD38 antibody, is undergoing phase III evaluation for three indications – antibody-mediated rejection, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, and primary membranous nephropathy – all in separate studies. Additionally, Biogen is also evaluating felzartamab in an early-stage study for lupus nephritis.

