Biogen Gets EU Nod for First Postpartum Depression Drug

Biogen BIIB announced that the European Commission (“EC”) has approved Zurzuvae (zuranolone) to treat postpartum depression (PPD) in adults after childbirth.

Following this approval, Zurzuvae became the first and only treatment approved for PPD indication in the European Union (“EU”). This oral drug is required to be taken once daily as part of a 14-day treatment course. The FDA approved the drug for a similar indication in August 2023.

The EC decision is based on results from the phase III SKYLARK study, which met the primary and all key secondary endpoints. Data from the study showed that treatment with Zurzuvae provided rapid relief from depressive symptoms as early as day 3 and sustained through day 45 compared with placebo.

PPD is a leading cause of maternal mortality in Europe, which often goes undiagnosed and untreated. Biogen estimates that 20% of women with a recent pregnancy in the region experience PPD symptoms.

Zurzuvae was developed by Biogen in partnership with Sage Therapeutics, which was recently acquired by Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN. Per the partnership terms, BIIB and SUPN share equal profits and losses for the commercialization of Zurzuvae in the United States. In ex-U.S. markets, Biogen records product sales (excluding Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, where Shionogi holds the rights) and pays royalties to Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Sales of Zurzuvae have been encouraging since its commercial launch in December 2023 in the United States. During the second quarter of 2025, Biogen recorded $46.4 million from the drug’s sales, up 68% on a sequential basis, driven by increased demand. The drug’s launch uptake also exceeded the company’s internal expectations.

Zurzuvae is one of the four new product launches by Biogen – alongside Alzheimer’s disease drug Leqembi, Friedreich's Ataxia drug Skyclarys and ALS drug Qalsody – which have the potential to revive growth in the long term.

