Biogen Announces Additional Investment In North Carolina's RTP

July 21, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) said it intends to invest an additional $2 billion in its existing manufacturing footprint in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. In the next few years, Biogen plans to continue investing in multiple modalities and factories across the company's two campuses in RTP. The investments will include further expansion of the antisense oligonucleotide capabilities and infrastructure, establishing clinical and commercial multi-platform fill finish capabilities, and continuing to modernize manufacturing technologies and controls through further advanced automation and artificial intelligence.

Biogen noted that it has invested approximately $10 billion in its North Carolina manufacturing footprint to date, including more than $3 billion in recent years, and the upcoming investment will fuel the continued advancement of Biogen's late-stage clinical pipeline.

