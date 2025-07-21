Biogen Announces $2 Billion Investment to Expand Manufacturing in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park

Biogen announces a $2 billion investment in its North Carolina manufacturing, enhancing capabilities and supporting its clinical pipeline.

Quiver AI Summary

Biogen Inc. announced a $2 billion investment to expand its manufacturing operations in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park (RTP), building on its 30-year history in the region. This investment, part of the approximately $10 billion already spent, aims to enhance the company's capabilities in producing innovative treatments and support its late-stage clinical pipeline. Planned enhancements include expanding antisense oligonucleotide capabilities, modernizing manufacturing technologies, and increasing fill-finish capabilities across its two RTP campuses. Biogen is committed to maintaining its role as North Carolina's largest biotechnology employer while ensuring robust patient supply and quality control through advanced manufacturing processes.

Potential Positives

Biogen is committing an additional $2 billion to its manufacturing footprint in North Carolina, highlighting the company's ongoing dedication to investment and growth in the region.

The investment will enhance Biogen's capacity to advance its late-stage clinical pipeline, supporting the development of innovative treatments for patients globally.

The expansion plans include modernizing manufacturing technologies, implementing advanced automation, and expanding antisense oligonucleotide capabilities, which reflects Biogen's commitment to innovation.

Biogen's RTP facility is vital to its operations, and the investment reinforces its status as the state's largest biotechnology employer, providing significant economic support to the local community.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a $2 billion investment may raise concerns regarding the company's financial stability, suggesting that significant capital is being allocated, which could impact cash reserves or lead to increased debt if not managed properly.

The extensive forward-looking statements highlight various risks and uncertainties without providing specific mitigative strategies, potentially causing investor anxiety regarding the future success and viability of Biogen's projects and drug pipeline.

The reliance on a single geographic manufacturing hub in North Carolina may expose the company to regional risks, such as regulatory changes, natural disasters, or economic fluctuations that could disrupt operations.

FAQ

What is Biogen's recent investment in North Carolina?

Biogen plans to invest an additional $2 billion in its manufacturing operations in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park.

How much has Biogen invested in North Carolina to date?

Biogen has invested approximately $10 billion in its North Carolina manufacturing footprint since 1995.

What manufacturing capabilities will Biogen expand in RTP?

Biogen will expand its antisense oligonucleotide capabilities and establish multi-platform fill finish capabilities.

How many employees does Biogen have in North Carolina?

Biogen employs over 1,500 manufacturing and technical employees and more than 400 skilled contractors in North Carolina.

What role does RTP play in Biogen's global strategy?

RTP is home to Biogen’s largest manufacturing footprint, crucial for ensuring resilient and high-quality patient supply.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BIIB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BIIB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIIB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BIIB Insider Trading Activity

$BIIB insiders have traded $BIIB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIIB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN A SHERWIN sold 8,760 shares for an estimated $1,314,141

PRIYA SINGHAL (Head of Development) sold 3,806 shares for an estimated $480,507

RACHID IZZAR (Head of Global Product Strat.) sold 2,223 shares for an estimated $300,105

CAROLINE DORSA purchased 1,235 shares for an estimated $151,559

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BIIB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 414 institutional investors add shares of $BIIB stock to their portfolio, and 393 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BIIB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIIB in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/27/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BIIB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BIIB forecast page.

$BIIB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BIIB recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $BIIB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $172.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $213.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $187.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 David Amsellem from Piper Sandler set a target price of $115.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Laura Chico from Wedbush set a target price of $121.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Salim Syed from Mizuho set a target price of $169.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Chris Schott from JP Morgan set a target price of $175.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $220.0 on 05/02/2025

Full Release





Investment builds on Biogen’s 30-year history of manufacturing in the region, with approximately $10 billion invested to date







CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Biogen Inc.





(Nasdaq: BIIB) – today announced it intends to invest an additional $2 billion in its existing manufacturing footprint in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park (RTP). Since breaking ground in 1995, Biogen’s manufacturing in RTP has played a vital role in delivering the company’s pipeline and portfolio of innovative treatments for millions of patients around the world. Biogen has invested approximately $10 billion in its North Carolina manufacturing footprint to date, including more than $3 billion in recent years, and this upcoming investment will fuel the continued advancement of Biogen’s late-stage clinical pipeline.





In the next few years, Biogen plans to continue investing in multiple modalities and factories across the company’s two campuses in RTP. These investments will include further expansion of the antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) capabilities and infrastructure, establishing clinical and commercial multi-platform fill finish capabilities, and continuing to modernize manufacturing technologies and controls through further advanced automation and artificial intelligence.





“We are proud of our longstanding commitment to manufacturing innovation, investment, and collaboration with the Research Triangle Park community,” said Nicole Murphy, Head of Pharmaceutical Operations and Technology at Biogen. “Our manufacturing footprint in the United States has played a critical role in Biogen’s history and success, and in advancing the treatments that are making an impact for patients, families, and communities here in the U.S. and around the world. With this investment, we will modernize and expand our manufacturing capability to enable our pipeline and provide resilient patient supply, while continuing to support the skilled and dedicated community of life sciences talent in North Carolina.”





North Carolina’s RTP is home to Biogen's largest manufacturing footprint. As the state's largest biotechnology employer and one of the top five biopharmaceutical employers, Biogen employs over 1,500 manufacturing and technical employees and more than 400 skilled contractors across its Wake County and Durham County campuses. More than 90% of innovator commercial medicines produced by Biogen have manufacturing and quality control testing in the U.S.







About Biogen’s global manufacturing footprint







Biogen’s overall global manufacturing supply chain strategy aims at ensuring resilient and high-quality patient supply through robust risk management including geographical risk diversification and dual sourcing. In the United States, the Research Triangle Park (RTP) area in North Carolina is the home for Biogen’s largest manufacturing facilities. Our manufacturing operations in North Carolina include seven manufacturing factories across multiple modalities. An eighth state-of-the-art factory is currently under construction and will be operational in the second half of 2025. In addition to state-of-the-art manufacturing, our North Carolina campuses include sophisticated quality control laboratories to ensure the safety, efficacy, and purity of the medicines we produce. More than 90% of innovator commercial medicines produced by Biogen have manufacturing and quality control testing in the U.S. Outside the United States, Biogen has a smaller manufacturing footprint which supplies certain international markets. In Europe, the company operates one biologics factory in Switzerland and is consolidating certain ex-U.S. fill finish capabilities in Europe into one site in Ireland.







About Biogen







Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading biotechnology company that pioneers innovative science to deliver new medicines to transform patients’ lives and to create value for shareholders and our communities. We apply deep understanding of human biology and leverage different modalities to advance first-in-class treatments or therapies that deliver superior outcomes. Our approach is to take bold risks, balanced with return on investment to deliver long-term growth.





We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at





www.biogen.com





. Follow us on social media -





Facebook





,





LinkedIn





,





X





,





YouTube





.







Biogen Safe Harbor







This news release contains forward-looking statements, including about the anticipated benefits of new investments in Biogen’s global manufacturing footprint; the potential of Biogen's commercial business and pipeline programs; and risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “prospect,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Given their forward-looking nature, these statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may be based on inaccurate assumptions and could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Given their nature, we cannot assure that any outcome expressed in these forward-looking statements will be realized in whole or in part. We caution that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this document, including, among others, uncertainty of long-term success in developing, licensing, or acquiring other product candidates or additional indications for existing products; expectations, plans and prospects relating to product approvals, approvals of additional indications for our existing products, sales, pricing, growth, reimbursement and launch of our marketed and pipeline products; our ability to effectively implement our corporate strategy; the successful execution of our strategic and growth initiatives, including acquisitions; the risk that positive results in a clinical trial may not be replicated in subsequent or confirmatory trials or success in early stage clinical trials may not be predictive of results in later stage or large scale clinical trials or trials in other potential indications; risks associated with clinical trials, including our ability to adequately manage clinical activities, unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis obtained during clinical trials, regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates; the occurrence of adverse safety events, restrictions on use with our products, or product liability claims; and any other risks and uncertainties that are described in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information and estimates available to us at this time. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, in each case including in the sections thereof captioned “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in our subsequent reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.









MEDIA CONTACT:







Biogen







Allison Murphy





+ 1 781 464 3260









public.affairs@biogen.com













INVESTOR CONTACT:







Biogen







Tim Power





+1 781 464 2442









IR@biogen.com















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.