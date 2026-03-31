BioTech
APLS

Biogen To Acquire Apellis

March 31, 2026 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Biogen has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Apellis for $41.00 per share in cash at closing, or approximately $5.6 billion. Apellis stockholders will also receive a nontransferable CVR for each Apellis share held, entitling the holder to receive two payments of $2 per share each, contingent on certain annual global net sales thresholds being met for SYFOVRE.

The acquisition is expected to be increasingly accretive to Biogen's Non-GAAP EPS starting in 2027. The transaction is expected to meaningfully increase Biogen's non-GAAP EPS compounded annual growth rate through the end of the decade.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Apellis shares are up 140.5 percent to $41.10.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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