Markets
BIIB

Biogen To Acquire Alcyone Therapeutics

September 18, 2025 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biogen Inc. (BIIB), a biotechnology company, on Thursday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Massachusetts-based Alcyone Therapeutics for an upfront cash payment of $85 million.

The deal is along with additional milestone payments tied to the development and regulatory approval of ThecaFlex DRx with nusinersen and other pipeline products.

As part of their existing partnership, the companies are advancing ThecaFlex DRx, an implantable subcutaneous port and catheter device designed for intrathecal delivery of antisense oligonucleotides.

The system is intended to provide an alternative to repeat lumbar punctures in chronic intrathecal administration, easing patient experience and accessibility for people with neurologic disorders.

Following the deal, the company will lead development, manufacturing, and commercialization of ThecaFlex DRx.

The ThecaFlex DRx system is initially being evaluated with SPINRAZA or nusinersen in spinal muscular atrophy patients, with ongoing PIERRE and PIERRE-PK clinical studies.

The company plans to introduce the new delivery system for SPINRAZA in early 2028.

In the pre-market trading, 0.50% higher at $145.60 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BIIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.