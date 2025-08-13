Biofrontera Revenue Jumps 15% in Q2

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) exceeded analyst expectations by 8.4% in Q2 2025, reaching $9.0 million (GAAP).

with net loss per share (GAAP) at $(0.57), compared to an analyst estimate of $(0.42).

Ameluz® sales volume rose 9.5% and pricing increased 5%, while patent protection for the product was extended through 2043.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI), a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology solutions, released its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 13, 2025. The headline news was a jump in revenue—totaling $9.0 million (GAAP)—which outpaced analyst expectations of $8.3 million, resulting in an 8.4% beat. Sales were driven by higher demand and improved pricing for Ameluz®, its main product. Despite the revenue growth and evidence of commercial progress, the bottom line moved in the opposite direction. Biofrontera posted a net loss per share of $(0.57) (GAAP), missing the consensus estimate of $(0.42). The wider loss was largely the result of a significant increase in legal expenses. Overall, the quarter showed top-line momentum but highlighted ongoing challenges with profitability and cost control.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.57) $(0.42) $(0.05) (1,040.0%) Revenue (GAAP) $9.0 million $8.3 million $7.8 million 15.4% Adjusted EBITDA $(5.1 million) $(4.7 million) (8.5%) Cash and cash equivalents $7.2 million $5.9 million(Dec 31, 2024) 22.0%

Business Overview and Recent Focus

Biofrontera develops and markets dermatological drugs and medical devices to treat skin conditions, with a main focus on actinic keratosis—a type of pre-cancerous skin lesion. Its principal product, Ameluz®, is a prescription medicine used with the company’s RhodoLED® photodynamic therapy (PDT) lamps for skin treatments.

The business is centered on building Ameluz® as the standard treatment for actinic keratosis in the U.S. This means growing demand, seeking new label indications for broader use, and pushing for more rapid adoption among dermatologists. Alongside this, the company is working on cost management, tight control over its clinical trials, and shoring up its long-term intellectual property protection to support growth and future market access.

Quarterly Developments and Performance Drivers

Revenue (GAAP) increased 15% over the same period last year. This uplift came from a combination of improved unit pricing—Ameluz® saw a 5% price rise—and a 9.5% increase in sales volume. According to management, this gain was “driven by both a 5% higher unit sales price and a 9.5% increase in sales volume of Ameluz®.” Ameluz®, used in photodynamic therapy for actinic keratosis, remained the main growth engine for the company, and sales team effectiveness contributed to the improved numbers.

Biofrontera made clinical progress in the period: the final patient completed the one-year follow-up in a Phase 3 study for superficial basal cell carcinoma, which could open doors to wider use of Ameluz® should it gain regulatory approval. It also finished enrolling patients for its Phase 3 study to expand the U.S. label for mild to moderate actinic keratosis across the entire body, and completed enrollment for a Phase 2b study examining Ameluz® as a treatment for moderate to severe acne. These trials are critical for potential label expansions that—if approved—can tap larger market segments.

A significant milestone was achieved on the patent front. The company secured a new U.S. patent for a revised Ameluz® formulation, extending Ameluz®’s patent protection in the U.S. through December 2043. This is an important factor in fending off generic competition and supporting long‑term revenue streams. Biofrontera also restructured its relationship with its original licensor, acquiring U.S. intellectual property rights and control over manufacturing. This restructuring reduced ongoing costs, with royalty rates for Ameluz® falling to 12–15% of sales from a previous transfer price model of 25–35%, effective June 1, 2024.

Despite top-line progress, costs increased sharply. Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses (GAAP) surged to $10.5 million from $7.9 million, compared to Q2 2024, The increase was primarily driven by a $3.4 million rise in legal costs, partially offset by personnel savings and reductions in other expenses. Research and development (“R&D”) expenses also rose as Biofrontera took more direct control of clinical trials. On the positive side, the cost of revenues fell by $1.7 million, or 41.8%, as previously negotiated terms with the company’s licensor kicked in and lowered Ameluz®’s cost. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA—earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization—remained negative. The negative figure trimmed slightly as a percentage of sales, improving to an Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) of -56.9%, compared to -60.3% for Q2 2024.

Financial Position, Risks, and Product Details

Cash and equivalents stood at $7.2 million, up from $5.9 million at the end of December 2024. This was helped by an additional $11 million in new funding tied to the restructuring agreement with its licensor. While this bolsters liquidity in the short term, total liabilities (GAAP) increased to $24.8 million at June 30, 2025, from $17.7 million at December 31, 2024, mainly due to advances from stockholders.

Operationally, Biofrontera continued to focus on improving inventory management (inventories dropped to $4.0 million as of June 30, 2025, down from $6.6 million at December 31, 2024). The company is also qualifying a second contract manufacturer to stabilize supply of both Ameluz® (a topical prescription drug) and RhodoLED® lamps (medical devices for delivering light in PDT). Patent and regulatory milestones further shore up the product portfolio, with Ameluz® protected under U.S. patents until December 2043 for certain formulations—a key asset in an industry where competition and access barriers are high.

Outlook and Forward Guidance

Biofrontera did not provide specific financial guidance for the next quarter or for fiscal 2025 in its earnings release. Management's commentary focused on continuing to drive sales growth for Ameluz®, advancing ongoing clinical programs, and keeping a close watch on operating losses and cash needs.

Looking forward, key areas for investors to watch are progress in securing expanded U.S. regulatory approvals for Ameluz®, measured reduction in overall adjusted EBITDA losses, and indications that the company can sustain or improve its liquidity position through expanded sales or cost controls. Given that it remains unprofitable and faces continued pressure from SG&A costs, additional funding could be required if commercial or margin gains do not accelerate. BFRI does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.