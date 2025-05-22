Biodexa Pharma Secures Additional $3M CPRIT Grant To Advance ERapa Phase 3 Program In FAP

(RTTNews) - Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (BDRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Thursday announced that its collaboration partner, Emtora Biosciences, has been awarded an additional $3.0 million grant from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas or CPRIT to support the registrational Phase 3 trial of eRapa for familial adenomatous polyposis or FAP.

This award increases total CPRIT funding for the eRapa program to $20.0 million, accelerating efforts to bring the investigational therapy to FAP patients who currently face surgical removal of the colon or rectum as the only option.

The upcoming Phase 3 trial will evaluate eRapa, a proprietary oral formulation of rapamycin and mTOR inhibitor, in 168 FAP patients across approximately 30 clinical sites in the US and Europe.

The trial will follow a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled design and is expected to begin recruiting participants in the coming weeks.

Data from an earlier Phase 2 study showed eRapa to be safe and well-tolerated, with meaningful reductions in polyp burden and high non-progression rates in FAP patients.

FAP is a rare genetic disorder affecting up to 1 in 10,000 individuals in the U.S. It is characterized by the growth of numerous polyps in the colon and rectum, which, if untreated, can lead to colorectal cancer.

Currently, BDRX is trading at $1.63, up by 24.90 percent on the Nasdaq.

