Biodesix, Inc. Q4 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$3.98 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$3.98 million, or -$0.49 per share. This compares with -$8.25 million, or -$1.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 40.8% to $28.76 million from $20.43 million last year.

Biodesix, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

