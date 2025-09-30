Biodesix (BDSX) Price Target Increased by 1,900.00% to 35.70

The average one-year price target for Biodesix (NasdaqGM:BDSX) has been revised to $35.70 / share. This is an increase of 1,900.00% from the prior estimate of $1.78 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 361.24% from the latest reported closing price of $7.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biodesix. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 27.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDSX is 0.04%, an increase of 57.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.15% to 35,735K shares. The put/call ratio of BDSX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Telemark Asset Management holds 8,282K shares representing 106.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRYN MAWR TRUST holds 6,095K shares representing 78.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Birchview Capital holds 5,736K shares representing 73.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,297K shares representing 29.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,174K shares representing 27.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

