Biocytogen, Merck KGaA To Develop Targeted Nucleic Acid Delivery Via Antibody-Conjugated LNPs

(RTTNews) - Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and Merck KGaA (MKKGY, MRCG.DE, MRK.MI) announced that they have entered into an evaluation and option agreement to advance the development of antibody-conjugated lipid-based delivery solutions for nucleic acid payloads, such as antibody-conjugated lipid nanoparticle (LNP).

As per the terms of the deal, Biocytogen will provide proprietary, fully human antibodies derived from its RenMice platform for evaluation in Merck KGaA's antibody-conjugated LNP services. Merck KGaA has been granted an exclusive option to acquire rights to selected antibody assets in return for fees and royalties on sales and sublicenses.

