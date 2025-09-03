Markets
Biocytogen, Merck KGaA To Develop Targeted Nucleic Acid Delivery Via Antibody-Conjugated LNPs

September 03, 2025 — 09:23 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and Merck KGaA (MKKGY, MRCG.DE, MRK.MI) announced that they have entered into an evaluation and option agreement to advance the development of antibody-conjugated lipid-based delivery solutions for nucleic acid payloads, such as antibody-conjugated lipid nanoparticle (LNP).

As per the terms of the deal, Biocytogen will provide proprietary, fully human antibodies derived from its RenMice platform for evaluation in Merck KGaA's antibody-conjugated LNP services. Merck KGaA has been granted an exclusive option to acquire rights to selected antibody assets in return for fees and royalties on sales and sublicenses.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
Stocks mentioned

