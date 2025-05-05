Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX):

Earnings: $0.03 million in Q1 vs. -$35.38 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q1 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. Analysts projected -$0.05 per share Revenue: $145.53 million in Q1 vs. $92.76 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $580 - $600 Mln

