BioCryst Pharma Appoints Babar Ghias As CFO

July 07, 2025 — 07:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX), a biotechnology company, on Monday announced the appointment of Babar Ghias as Chief Financial Officer and Head of corporate development.

Ghias has been working as CFO since 2022 at AvenCell Therapeutics.

Chief Executive Officer Jon Stonehouse said the addition of these skills and expertise to the leadership team is exactly what we need at this time.

In the pre-market trading, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is 0.45% lesser at $8.90 on the Nasdaq.

