BioCardia Seeks Accelerated Approval Pathway For CardiAMP In Heart Failure

(RTTNews) - BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) announced it has submitted data from its CardiAMP Heart Failure (HF) clinical study to the U.S. FDA and formally requested a meeting to discuss an accelerated approval pathway. The company expects this meeting to take place during the current quarter under its existing FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the CardiAMP System.

Why It Matters

Ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) is a serious condition where the heart struggles to pump blood effectively, often leading to fatigue, shortness of breath, and higher risk of hospitalization or death. Current therapies help but many patients still face poor outcomes. BioCardia hopes its therapy can fill this gap.

Trial Highlights

The CardiAMP Heart Failure trial enrolled 125 patients with ischemic HFrEF. In a subgroup of patients with elevated biomarkers of heart stress, the therapy showed a 47% relative risk reduction in all-cause cardiac death and a 37% relative risk reduction in non-fatal major adverse cardiac events such as stroke, heart attack or hospitalization. Importantly, patients also reported meaningful improvements in quality of life (p=0.04). These results were presented at the THT (Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics) 2026 Annual Meeting.

How It Works

CardiAMP Cell Therapy uses a patient's own bone marrow cells, delivered directly into the heart through a minimally invasive catheter procedure. The goal is to improve heart tissue function by increasing capillary density and reducing fibrosis.

Next Steps

The FDA meeting will determine whether BioCardia's data package is sufficient for accelerated approval. The company is seeking feedback on the acceptability of its submission, focusing on the strong safety profile and benefits seen in high-risk patients.

BCDA has traded between $1.00 and $3.20 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's (April 2, 2026) trading at $1.20, up 3.45%.

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