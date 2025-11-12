BioCardia, Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$1.48 million, or -$0.24 per share. This compares with -$1.74 million, or -$0.61 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

BioCardia, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$1.48 Mln. vs. -$1.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.24 vs. -$0.61 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.