BioCardia Completes Source Data Verification for Phase 3 CardiAMP HF Study on Heart Failure Treatment

BioCardia announces data verification completion for Phase 3 CardiAMP HF study on heart failure treatment, with results due March 30, 2025.

BioCardia, Inc. has completed source data verification and finalized primary outcomes data for its Phase 3 CardiAMP HF study, which tests an autologous cell therapy for treating ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. Data from 115 randomized patients is now under analysis at the Statistical Data Analysis Center and will be presented at the American College of Cardiology 2025 Scientific Sessions on March 30. This study is noted for potentially being the largest cohort in a randomized trial of an autologous therapy for this condition, and aims to establish the safety and effectiveness of the CardiAMP system for future regulatory approvals. BioCardia's CardiAMP therapy, using patients' own marrow cells delivered via a minimally invasive procedure, targets multiple mechanisms linked to microvascular dysfunction.

Potential Positives

Completion of source data verification and freezing of primary outcomes data in a Phase 3 study represents a significant milestone in the development of CardiAMP Cell Therapy for ischemic heart failure.

Data from the study's largest ischemic HFrEF patient cohort could provide valuable evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of the cell therapy, potentially leading to future regulatory approvals in the U.S. and Japan.

Presentation of the study results at the prominent American College of Cardiology (ACC) 2025 Scientific Sessions highlights the company's commitment to advancing cardiovascular treatment and establishes a platform for visibility among key stakeholders in the medical community.

FDA Breakthrough designation for CardiAMP Cell Therapy showcases regulatory recognition of the therapy's potential, which could facilitate its pathway to market and enhance investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements indicating uncertainty regarding the safety and effectiveness of the CardiAMP Cell Therapy, which may raise concerns among stakeholders about the company's reliance on future outcomes.

The statement about needing to confirm interim analysis results before concluding on therapeutic benefits could suggest that initial findings may not be as promising as hoped, potentially impacting investor confidence.

The cautionary note that the therapy is "Limited by United States law to investigational use" may imply regulatory hurdles that could affect market access and commercialization efforts.

FAQ

What is the CardiAMP HF study?

The CardiAMP HF study is a Phase 3 clinical trial testing an autologous cell therapy for ischemic heart failure.

When will the CardiAMP HF study results be presented?

The results will be presented at the Late-Breaking Clinical Trials symposium during the ACC 2025 Scientific Sessions on March 30, 2025.

What is the purpose of CardiAMP cell therapy?

CardiAMP cell therapy aims to stimulate natural healing responses in heart failure patients using their own bone marrow cells.

What distinguishes the CardiAMP study from others?

This study features the largest ischemic HFrEF patient cohort in a randomized trial of autologous cell therapy with a precision medicine approach.

Who can I contact for more information on BioCardia?

For inquiries, contact Miranda Peto at mpeto@BioCardia.com or David McClung at investors@BioCardia.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



BioCardia, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA],



a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced the completion of source data verification and freezing of primary outcomes data in the double-blind randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 CardiAMP HF study of its autologous minimally invasive cell therapy for the treatment of ischemic heart failure of reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Data from the 115 randomized patients in the study has been transferred to the Statistical Data Analysis Center core laboratory for analysis. Results are scheduled to be presented at the Late-Breaking Clinical Trials symposium at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) 2025 Scientific Sessions in Chicago on March 30, 2025.





We believe this data represents the largest ischemic HFrEF patient cohort studied in a randomized trial of an autologous cell therapy, and the first to use a precision medicine approach to identify patients likely to respond to therapy based on the nature of their cells. Should the results presented at ACC confirm the interim analysis, the trial will provide evidence of meaningful therapeutic benefit of this cell therapy for HFrEF patients insufficiently responsive to medication as characterized by elevated NT-proBNP.





“This clinical study is intended to provide evidence supporting the safety and effectiveness of our CardiAMP cell therapy system for future approvals in the United States and Japan,” said Peter Altman, PhD, BioCardia President and CEO. “The results are also expected to support the safety and effectiveness of the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system for standalone approval for the intramyocardial delivery of agents to the heart.”







About CardiAMP Autologous Cell Therapy







Granted FDA Breakthrough designation, CardiAMP Cell Therapy uses a patient’s own marrow cells delivered to the heart in a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure to potentially stimulate the body’s natural healing response to increase capillary density, reduce tissue fibrosis, and ultimately treat microvascular dysfunction. The mechanisms that lead to microvascular dysfunction, including fibrotic, inflammatory, apoptotic, and endothelial autonomic dysfunction, are all targets of CardiAMP cell therapy, largely through production of growth factors, cytokines, chemokines, and other factors that directly counteract each of these mechanisms.





The CardiAMP clinical development for heart failure is supported by the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund and is reimbursed by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).





CAUTION - Limited by United States law to investigational use.







About BioCardia



BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease. CardiAMP® autologous and CardiALLO™ allogeneic cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic platforms with three clinical stage product candidates in development. These therapies are enabled by its Helix™ biotherapeutic delivery and Morph® vascular navigation product platforms. For more information visit:



https://www.biocardia.com/









Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to the Company’s investigational product candidates, the timing of availability of data from this trial, the likelihood of safety and patient benefit, statements related to the mechanisms of action of the CardiAMP Cell Therapy, references to the presentation at the American College of Cardiology and potential future regulatory approvals. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release.





We may use terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in BioCardia’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2024, under the caption titled “Risk Factors,” and in our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. BioCardia expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







Media Contact:







Miranda Peto, Marketing / Investor Relations





Email:



mpeto@BioCardia.com







Phone: 650-226-0120







Investor Contact:







David McClung, Chief Financial Officer





Email:



investors@BioCardia.com







Phone: 650-226-0120



