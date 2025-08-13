BioCardia, CART-Tech Partner To Develop Heart3D Fusion Imaging For Interventional Cardiology

(RTTNews) - BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, and CART-Tech, B.V., a provider of vendor independent platform technology for augmented fluoroscopy during cardiac interventions, Wednesday said they have entered into an agreement to develop and sell Heart3D Fusion Imaging.

Under the partnership, the companies plan to advance Heart3D Fusion Imaging for biotherapeutic interventions and cardiac biopsy.

The system is expected to be sold initially as a research tool with support services for partners in preclinical studies and then approved for standard clinical practice.

BioCardia will have distribution rights for biotherapeutic delivery across the world, and for cardiac biopsy in the United States. All other distribution rights remain with CART-Tech.

As part of the partnership, BioCardia has licensed global rights to CART-Tech intellectual property for the fields of biotherapeutic intervention. CART-Tech has licensed global rights to BioCardia intellectual property for cardiac resynchronization therapy.

