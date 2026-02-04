BioCardia (BCDA) Price Target Increased by 61.29% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for BioCardia (NasdaqCM:BCDA) has been revised to $25.50 / share. This is an increase of 61.29% from the prior estimate of $15.81 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,098.28% from the latest reported closing price of $1.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioCardia. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCDA is 0.01%, an increase of 32.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.95% to 463K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CM Management holds 130K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 39K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 39K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCDA by 37.74% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 36K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services holds 20K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares , representing an increase of 15.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCDA by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.