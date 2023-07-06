BioAtla (BCAB) Price Target Increased by 9.33% to 16.73

The average one-year price target for BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) has been revised to 16.73 / share. This is an increase of 9.33% from the prior estimate of 15.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 472.88% from the latest reported closing price of 2.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioAtla. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 6.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCAB is 0.05%, a decrease of 70.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 34,751K shares. The put/call ratio of BCAB is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 4,321K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,220K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAB by 75.99% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,861K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 91.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCAB by 287.24% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 3,624K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,124K shares, representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAB by 61.35% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,595K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares, representing a decrease of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAB by 72.24% over the last quarter.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. holds 1,565K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805K shares, representing a decrease of 15.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAB by 80.74% over the last quarter.

BioAtla Background Information

BioAtla® is a San Diego biotech company that develops novel monoclonal antibody and cell based therapeutics using our proprietary Conditionally Active Biologics™ (CAB) and Comprehensive Integrated Antibody Optimization (CIAO!™) platforms. These and other proprietary technologies (protected by more than 150 issued patents and patent applications) allow it to develop novel biologics (CABs) that are better drugs in multiple ways including more selective targeting of cancer tissue and improved manufacturability. Improved selectivity for the tumor microenvironment (TME), even when the target is also found in normal tissue, not only improves safety and thus therapeutic index but also expands the universe of potential drug targets, enabling the treatment of previously untreatable cancers.

