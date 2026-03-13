BioAffinity Technologies Surges On Launch Of Large-Scale Lung Cancer Study

(RTTNews) - Shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc (BIAF) are up in the pre-market by 72% after the company announced the start of a major longitudinal clinical study evaluating noninvasive CyPath Lung diagnostic for early detection of lung cancer.

The company said the new study will follow up to 2,000 high-risk patients across 17 Veterans Administration, military, academic, and private medical centers. The trial will track patients for up to two years to further validate the test's sensitivity and specificity in detecting early-stage lung cancer. The study is supported and partially funded by the John P. Murtha Cancer Center Research Program. 2025 Financial Results

bioAffinity reported 2025 revenue of $6.2 million, compared with $9.4 million in 2024, reflecting the company's strategic decision to discontinue unprofitable pathology services and focus on its high-value CyPath Lung test.

Testing revenue for CyPath Lung, however, increased 87% year-over-year, driven by a 99% rise in the number of tests performed and a 67% increase in ordering physicians and clinics.

The company posted a net loss of $14.9 million, compared with a loss of $9.0 million in 2024, largely due to changes in warrant valuations and expanded clinical development activities.

bioAffinity ended 2025 with $6.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, supported by $16.9 million raised through equity financing.

Outlook

The company expects unit sales of CyPath Lung to more than double in 2026, supported by growing physician adoption, expansion into new markets, and broader integration into federal healthcare systems. The company also highlighted a growing market opportunity as lung cancer screening volumes rise nationwide.

BIAF has traded between $0.63 and $4.88 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $1.07, down 5.31%. In the pre-market trading the stock is at $1.85, up 72.94%.

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