BioTech
BIAF

BioAffinity Case Study Shows CyPath Lung Avoids Costly Biopsy; Stock Up

March 17, 2026 — 08:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (BIAF) has released a new case study showing how its noninvasive diagnostic test, CyPath Lung, provided actionable results that helped a high-risk patient avoid an invasive lung biopsy.

The patient, a 71-year-old former smoker with multiple small pulmonary nodules, faced the possibility of undergoing bronchoscopy or biopsy- procedures that are expensive, invasive, and carry risks. Instead, the CyPath Lung test returned a result of "Unlikely Malignancy," giving both the patient and physician confidence to wait for follow-up imaging. Three months later, scans confirmed the nodules had resolved, indicating benign inflammation.

CyPath Lung uses advanced flow cytometry and AI to analyze sputum samples, incorporating a fluorescent marker that highlights cancer-related cells. In clinical studies, the test has shown 92% sensitivity, 87% specificity, and 88% accuracy in detecting lung cancer in nodules less than 20 millimeters.

Management noted that the case illustrates how CyPath Lung can reduce patient anxiety, support physician decision-making, and lower healthcare costs by avoiding unnecessary invasive procedures. The test is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) under CLIA oversight.

The company implemented a 1-for-30 reverse stock split on September 15, 2025. BIAF closed Monday's trading session at $1.91, down 9.91%. In pre-market trading the stock is up $2.20, up 15.64%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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