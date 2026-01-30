Bio-Techne's Q2 Earnings on Deck: What's in Store for the Stock?

Bio-Techne Corporation TECH is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 4, before the opening bell.

The life science and diagnostic product maker posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 42 cents in the last reported quarter, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, the average surprise being 6.58%.

Q2 Estimates for TECH

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $292 million, indicating a decrease of 1.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pinned at 43 cents, indicating an increase of 2.4% from the year-ago reported figure.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of TECH’s Q2 Earnings

Estimates for earnings have remained constant at 43 cents in the past 30 days.

Let’s briefly review the company’s performance leading up to the announcement.

TECH: Factors at Play

During the previousearnings call Bio-Techne management noted that ongoing macro uncertainties around tariffs and potential NIH budget cuts could add to uncertainty for customers and temporarily slow down the growth momentum in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Protein Sciences

In the previous quarter, timing related to cell therapy programs negatively impacted sales, and we expect this trend to have continued in the fiscal second quarter as well.

The company’s core portfolio of research-use-only proteomic agents — featuring more than 6,000 proteins and 400,000 antibody types — might have continued to support global customers in advancing therapeutics to enable precision diagnostics. Revenues might have been positively impacted by the proteomic analytical tools business, supported by notable strength from large pharmaceutical customers. Like the previous quarter, the company is likely to have witnessed strong growth in GMP reagents, from growing reliance on these reagents across all stages of cell therapy development.

In the fiscal second quarter, the protein analytical instrumentation business might have continued to demonstrate strong momentum. In the previous quarter, the company’s fully automated proteomic analytical solution, ProteinSimple, resumed its double-digit growth trajectory. We expect this trend to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter as well. Additionally, the Maurice family of instruments is expected to have gained traction as a gene therapy QA/QC platform.

Meanwhile, within the Simple Western portfolio, demand for the next-generation high-throughput instrument, Leo, appears to have been strong. In December, the company expanded the launch and completed its first shipments of the Leo System. We expect this development to have contributed to the quarterly results.

Major developments within the segment include a licensing agreement with Monod Bio, which grants Bio-Techne exclusive commercial rights to a specific subset of Monod’s NovoBody Duo molecules — a new class of AI-designed bispecific binding proteins. In addition, in the previous quarter, TECH entered into a strategic distribution partnership with Sphere Bio. Under this agreement, Bio-Techne will distribute Sphere Bio’s ultrasensitive immunoassays targeting key Alzheimer’s disease biomarkers. These initiatives might have contributed to the company’s fiscal second-quarter top-line performance.

The consensus estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $205.7 million, down 2.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

Diagnostics and Spatial Biology

In the fiscal second quarter, the segment’s revenues might have declined due the divestiture of Exosome Diagnostics business. However, the RNAscope product suite, which is used to detect and visualize RNA and short microRNA sequences at the single-cell level within intact tissue samples, might have experienced growth similar to that in the previous quarter.

Bio-Techne Corp Price and EPS Surprise

Bio-Techne Corp price-eps-surprise | Bio-Techne Corp Quote

The Spatial Biology segment, which has the highest exposure to U.S. academic end markets, is likely to have faced headwinds from ongoing NIH funding uncertainty and a weaker biotech funding environment. Additionally, the COMET instrument may have recorded year-over-year growth in bookings. The company might have also continued to see momentum for the ESR1 test, which monitors resistance to standard therapies in breast cancer patients.

Major developments within the segment include an agreement between one of Bio-Techne’s spatial biology brands, Lunaphore, and the Wyss Center for Bio and Neuroengineering to develop an automated workflow for simultaneous RNA and protein detection in 3D specimens. The company also launched the ProximityScope assay, a novel spatial solution designed for seamless integration with the BOND RX staining platform from Leica Biosystems. In the previous quarter, Bio-Techne launched the AmplideX PML-RARA Kit, a multiplex qPCR assay designed to detect all three major fusion variants associated with acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL). These initiatives might have contributed to the company’s fiscal second-quarter top-line performance.

The consensus estimate for Spatial Biology revenues is pegged at $81.6 million, down 3% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Unveils for TECH

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see.

Earnings ESP: Bio-Techne has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

