Bio-Techne's Ella Immunoassay Platform Receives CE-IVD Marking In EU

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) said its Ella benchtop immunoassay platform has received CE-IVD marking and is now available for clinical use across the European Union.

The CE-IVD certification allows hospitals, clinical laboratories and diagnostic developers in Europe to use the Ella platform for in-house test development, clinical trials and other translational applications. The company said the milestone expands Ella's use beyond research settings into clinical environments.

Bio-Techne said the CE-IVD marking supports its long-term strategy to advance precision diagnostics and standardized biomarker detection.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.