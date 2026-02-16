Markets
TECH

Bio-Techne's Ella Immunoassay Platform Receives CE-IVD Marking In EU

February 16, 2026 — 12:56 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bio-Techne Corp. (TECH) said its Ella benchtop immunoassay platform has received CE-IVD marking and is now available for clinical use across the European Union.

The CE-IVD certification allows hospitals, clinical laboratories and diagnostic developers in Europe to use the Ella platform for in-house test development, clinical trials and other translational applications. The company said the milestone expands Ella's use beyond research settings into clinical environments.

Bio-Techne said the CE-IVD marking supports its long-term strategy to advance precision diagnostics and standardized biomarker detection.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TECH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.